‘Avalkoppam’: Late Balachandrakumar’s wife joins protest against actor assault verdict

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Balachandrakumar knew clearly that the trial court would not serve justice to the survivor in the actor assault case, the late filmmaker’s wife Sheeba said at a protest gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on December 14.

P Balachandrakumar, a Malayalam film director who passed away in 2024, was a key witness in the Kerala actor assault case. In November 2021, he had come forward with a crucial revelation that led to a second probe being initiated into the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a young female actor.

Balachandrakumar told the court that he was present at Dileep’s house on November 11, 2017, when the actor and his associates watched the sexual assault visuals. He also said that he had seen Pulsar Suni, who has been convicted in the case, at Dileep’s home.

However, the court dismissed his evidence, and acquitted actor Dileep of charges of masterminding the assault on the survivor.

Speaking at the event ‘Avalkkoppam,’ organised to extend support to the survivor at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Sheeba said, “Stepping out of the court on the last day of trial, Balu called me and said that [the survivor] will not get justice from this court. That is what has happened now,” Sheeba said, speaking at the event ‘Avalkkoppam,’ organised at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The tagline 'Avalkoppam' was first launched by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in 2017 to express solidarity with the survivor.

“I think it is a good thing that Balachandrakumar was not here when the verdict came. Yesterday marked one year since his passing,” she said, sobbing. Balachandrakumar succumbed to kidney disease and other ailments on December 13, 2024. Prior to that he had attended 40 days of trial continuously, despite his deteriorating health.

“[Balachandrakumar] came forward with the revelations despite knowing that he would lose his life. He knew clearly that this court would not serve justice. Balu knew what all would happen, as he had spent seven years with the accused person [actor Dileep],” she added.

She also clarified why Balachandrakumar made his revelations four years after the alleged incident. “Everyone asked why he delayed the revelations so much. I am the reason behind it. I fell on his feet and requested him not to reveal it. Now I feel that I shouldn’t have done that,” she said.