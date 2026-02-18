At Vision 2031 Kerala event, an emotional Farooq Abdullah says nation is in crisis

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the country was facing a serious crisis and compared the present situation to the era of Adolf Hitler.

“Not only Kerala, but the entire nation is going through a major crisis. Truth is very difficult to establish, while lies are easy to spread. In Hitler’s time, it was said that if you repeat a lie a thousand times, some of it will stick. Today, our media is full of lies. The truth is buried deep,” he said.

Abdullah was addressing the concluding session of the three-day ‘Vision 2031: An International Conference on Development and Democracy’, organised by the Kerala State Planning Board, which concluded on Tuesday, February 17.

During his speech, the senior leader became emotional while speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “They said Article 370, which existed under the state’s constitutional arrangement, created terrorism. That was their main argument. But forget that. Since August 2019, has terrorism disappeared? Has it ended? Have you forgotten Pulwama, where 40 of our brave soldiers were killed?” he asked.

Emphasising identity and nationality, Abdullah said, “We are Muslims of this land, but we are proud Indians. And we will remain proud Indians.”

Launching a sharp attack on the Union government, Abdullah said, “Fascist forces will not succeed. They will meet the same fate as Hitler.” Urging people to uphold democratic values, he added, “Speak freely. Think freely. That is what democracy means. Engage with people.”

Breaking down during his address, he said, “At 90 years of age, I undertook this journey to ask you to think of us and pray for us, so that we can overcome the challenges we are facing in the north. My north and your south are still free, and I hope they remain free. We draw strength from you. We look at you and ask ourselves, when will you rise? Speak freely. Think freely. That is democracy.”

At the event, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said states must have adequate fiscal capacity to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them, particularly in sectors such as health, education, social protection and infrastructure.

“The discussions around Vision 2031 have shown that Kerala’s future strategy rests on three interlinked principles: growth with quality employment, democratic participation, and social justice,” he said.