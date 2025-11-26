Asia’s last cave dwellers vanishing in the shadows of change

The path to Karulai in Kerala’s Nilambur forest winds through mist and silence. Beneath the canopy of teak and wild fig, the air smells of rain and rotting leaves. In a shallow rock cavity on the forest’s edge, a small fire glows, surrounded by men and women roasting wild yam. These are the Cholanaikkans, Asia’s last surviving cave dwellers and one of the smallest tribal communities in the world.

While the 2011 Census puts Cholanaikkan population at 124, the local tribal development office informs Mongabay-India that the population has likely gone up to 250 now. This, however, is down from around 400 in the 1960s.

For generations, they have lived in this forest, hunting small animals and gathering tubers, honey, fruits, and wild roots. “The forest was once our mother,” said C. Vinod, a Cholanaikkan from the Manjeeri hamlet, now the first in his community to get a Ph.D. His research focuses on the vanishing culture and identity of his people. “Now she (the forest) cannot feed us or protect us. The streams dry up early, the fruits don’t come on time, and elephants no longer fear us. Life here is an everyday struggle.”

A vanishing food culture

For the Cholanaikkans, food is identity. Their meals are gathered, not cultivated. The forest once offered everything — Kandathiri (a Dioscorea species) tubers, wild banana flowers, mushrooms, and forest honey. A study by the Centre for Indigenous Food Systems found that their traditional diet contained far more micronutrients than the subsidised rice and lentils they now depend on.

But rainfall shifts and recurring droughts have reduced the diversity of wild edibles. “Hunger is not new,” said Chathi, 34, wife of Shibu from Kuppamala hamlet, who recently died under mysterious circumstances in Karulai. “But this dependency is. We wait for rationed grains or government schemes. We’ve lost our autonomy.”