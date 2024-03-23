As NIT Calicut students protest against night curfew, admin announces online classes

Two days after students of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) protested against the night curfew in the campus, NIT administration announced on Friday, March 22, that classes for all semesters of Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Architecture (BTech/BArch) will be held in online mode from March 23 to April 5.

On Wednesday, March 20 a letter was issued by the dean of student’s welfare, stating all students should be back in their rooms by midnight and the late-night canteens within the campus have been asked to close by 11 pm. The institute also issued a warning to the students that those who violate the rule will be suspended from the hostels.

The student protest against the night curfew started on Thursday, March 21. On Friday morning, the students staged a protest at the main gates of the campus and blocked the officials from entering the campus. Due to the protest, faculty as well as the staff were not able to enter the campus and it affected the classes and functioning of the campus.