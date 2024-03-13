As LS polls loom, candidates of political parties flock to Cong stalwart Chandy’s tomb

As the Lok Sabha polls loom large, leaders of many political parties in Kerala are flocking to the tomb of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, to ‘seek’ his blessings.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in five decades where the charismatic leader will be missing and his absence is being felt by many.

The two-time former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, passed away last year and on July 20 his body was interned at his home parish, the St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally, in Kottayam District. Since then, every day people from far and wide come in large numbers to pay their respects at his tomb, which remains bedecked with flowers, months after his passing away.

Now, with the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, several candidates of the Congress and friendly parties, come and stand with folded hands at the tomb of the late leader, seemingly seeking his blessings.

The list of people spotted at the tomb so far includes Congress candidates Kodikunnil Suresh (Mavelikara), Shafi Parambil (Badagara), Anto Antony (Pathanamthitta) and the Kerala Congress party nominee for the Kottayam Lok Sabh seat, Francis George.

Recalling his long association with former CM Chandy, seven-time Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh said, “Way back in 1989, when I contested for the first time, it was Chandy who went with me to Kottarakara and asked the then topmost leader in the constituency, R Balakrishna Pillai to ensure my victory.”