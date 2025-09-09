Anti-drug walk led by CWC member Chennithala draws thousands

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A public campaign 'Walk Against Drugs' on Tuesday against narcotics led by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior Legislator Ramesh Chennithala, organised under the banner of Proud Kerala, saw massive participation by people, cutting across social, political, and cultural lines here.

The rally, which began from the Collector’s Bungalow, witnessed people streaming in from early morning to join the anti-drug procession.

Artists, students, cultural leaders, women, social activists, and members of voluntary organisations walked shoulder to shoulder, sending out a strong message of collective resistance against substance abuse in the state.

The march was flagged off by senior Indian Union Muslim League Legislator and former Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty, who urged society to take the fight against drugs down to the grassroots.

“Drugs are swallowing our land. It is time the nation wakes up, with people in villages and cities taking initiative to resist. This is a struggle to save our homes and communities,” he said.

As the rally moved towards Kodappadi junction to the beat of traditional percussion ensembles, Chennithala administered an anti-drug pledge to participants.

Addressing the gathering, he declared: “The battle must begin in our homes and on our streets. When government machinery remains paralysed, people have no choice but to defend themselves. We will persist until the last root of drugs is torn out from Kerala. Our children are meant to build the nation, not be sacrificed to addiction.”

He warned that Kerala must not be allowed to become “another Colombia,” pointing to rising crime and murders linked to narcotics.

“Behind every killing in places like Venjaramoodu and Thamarassery, drugs played a role. International drug cartels have tightened their grip on Kerala, and we are determined to lead the resistance,” he said.

The Malappuram rally marked the seventh walkathon under Proud Kerala’s initiative, which has already gained traction in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod.

Chennithala both inside and outside the Assembly has been always at the forefront in the campaign against drugs.