Annie Raja, LDF candidate in Wayanad, is much more than a textbook politician

Disregarding the insufferable April heat of Kerala, little groups of women gather outside the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Wayanad’s Kalpetta, from as far as Manipur and as remote as the Sathyamangalam forests of Tamil Nadu. Emerging from the CPI office, Annie Raja turns to talk and joke with each of them, as they spiritedly hold red flags or balloons bearing her name. One of the most recognised faces of Left politics in India, Annie has been a constant presence in these women's fights for justice, joining protest grounds of just about anywhere in the country where cries for rights were often ignored. Now, when it is Annie's turn to fight — contesting a Lok Sabha election in Wayanad as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate — the women are returning the favour, to be by her side.

“Women feel free to talk to her, tell her their issues. She knows people, she studies their problems, travelling thousands of kilometres across the country for it,” says Geetha Nazeer, Annie’s comrade in the CPI and member of the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat.

More an activist than a textbook politician, 60-year-old Annie has been a part of the CPI since before she reached voting age, and it is for the first time this year that she is contesting an election. Wayanad, where Annie is contesting, is a constituency of particular interest for all of India, for she is facing one of the biggest names of the Congress party in India. Annie is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, where he was elected with an exceptionally high margin (more than 4.3 lakh votes) in the last election.