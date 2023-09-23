‘Anil’s BJP entry was due to divine intervention’: AK Antony's wife

Elizabeth Antony, wife of former Union minister of Defence and Congress veteran AK Antony, said that there was “divine intervention" in her son Anil Antony’s entry to the BJP. She said that her hatred for BJP was washed away after she prayed at a retreat centre. Elizabeth was addressing a Catholic prayer congregation at the Kreupasanam Marian Shrine in Alappuzha district of Kerala.
In a video published on Kreupasanam's official YouTube channel, she said, “My elder son, who is 39 years old, had this dream of making a political entry. But my husband did nothing for that. Also, Congress passed a resolution against family politics, so I thought his dream will never come true. That is when that BBC documentary controversy happened. My son told me that he got an invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office to join the BJP. I went to Kreupasanam and Father Joseph VP told me that I need not pray to bring him back, and that he will get better opportunities in the BJP. When I prayed, all my hatred and aversion for the BJP disappeared and Holy Mary gave me a new heart,” she said.
Elizabeth also said that it was due to her prayers that AK Antony, who had been shocked at Anil’s decision, was able to accept him. She said that she was worried about what would happen when Anil came home after joining the BJP. “Here too, my prayers were answered, as when Anil came home, my husband said we will not discuss politics at home. There have been no issues at all. I am very happy that my prayers got answered,” said Elizabeth in her 19-minute-long speech.
She also said that it was her prayers that paved the way for Antony’s health to recover after he came down with Covid and he was able to become a CWC member again. “My husband is a non-believer and doesn’t go to church, but he told me I could pray. I started to regularly pray, especially for my husband who had serious health issues,” said Elizabeth. “It was after eight months of intense prayers that things started to change. I was relieved and so was my husband. Then came his recent nomination to the CWC,” she said.