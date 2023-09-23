‘Anil’s BJP entry was due to divine intervention’: AK Antony's wife

Elizabeth Antony, wife of former Union minister of Defence and Congress veteran AK Antony, said that there was “divine intervention" in her son Anil Antony’s entry to the BJP. She said that her hatred for BJP was washed away after she prayed at a retreat centre. Elizabeth was addressing a Catholic prayer congregation at the Kreupasanam Marian Shrine in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

In a video published on Kreupasanam's official YouTube channel, she said, “My elder son, who is 39 years old, had this dream of making a political entry. But my husband did nothing for that. Also, Congress passed a resolution against family politics, so I thought his dream will never come true. That is when that BBC documentary controversy happened. My son told me that he got an invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office to join the BJP. I went to Kreupasanam and Father Joseph VP told me that I need not pray to bring him back, and that he will get better opportunities in the BJP. When I prayed, all my hatred and aversion for the BJP disappeared and Holy Mary gave me a new heart,” she said.