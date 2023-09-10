An exhibition in Kerala documents invisible women in social movements

Ever heard about a women collective who called for fixed meal times in Assam - the Tezpur Mahila Samiti - so that women could limit their time spent in the kitchen and enjoy leisure time? Yellowing archival letters, minutes of meetings, hand-woven textile and curated photographs arranged as part of themed exhibitions at the Womens’ College in Thiruvananthapuram offer glimpses of women who were part of social movements in India but were mostly invisible

The exhibitions have been organised as part of the National Conference of the Indian Association for Women’s Studies.

On the third floor of the History Department, photographs of women, from the 30s, lead the way to more pictures and stories of passing decades, neatly curated by the Kerala Council for Historical Research. “We were told that the theme was women in movements and we decided to go to the sources – to people who have been part of these movements or have researched about them. Sparing a few illustrative images from the Creative Commons, we have managed to reach out to the sources,” says Gautam Das of the KCHR, who was part of the curation team.

It begins with the women in the Salt Satyagraha of the 1930 and the Telangana Sayuda Porattam (armed struggle) of the 1940s. A note alongside photos of women collecting salt in 1930 says, “Gandhi had walked to Dandi with a band of 79 men to break the colonial salt laws. Initially, women were not part of the campaign, but after the insistence of several women, including Sarojini Naidu, he eventually accepted their participation in the Salt Satyagraha.”

The next set of exhibits are images of the women’s movement in Delhi, between 1980 and 1995, sourced from photographer and activist Sheba Chhachhi. “They are like placards, these photographs. Sheba Chhachhi was part of the movement – a participant as well as a witness – and a most eminent photographer artist. She was generous, to loan these photographs for the exhibition.”