An environmentalist recalls the battles Sugathakumari fought & won, and sometimes lost

Sugathakumari, poet, crusader, activist, environmentalist left us on this day, December 23, three years ago in 2020. Events are being organised across the state to remember Sugathakumari teacher, as we all love to call her, by so many people whose lives and thoughts were touched by her poetry, her writings, and her actions. They were meant to protect nature, to make life better for people with intellectual disabilities and for destitute women.

The years since her death, however, stand testimony to how callously the State and its people have acted on every concern she had raised and stood for — all of them intricately connected to our very survival as a landscape. The Kerala government and many political parties and leaders have been planning a befitting memorial for her, but with such indifference, that it hasn't happened in three years, and perhaps never will.

After all, what can governments, political parties, and compromised organisations do for someone whose voice was so clear, prophetic, fundamental, and uncompromising on the issues she raised, that they seldom dared to face her and address them. For a long time to come, the ways of governments anywhere in the world can only be to continue the destructive paradigm of growth. So even as a memory, Sugathakumari is perhaps an obstruction, like a massive tree, that they wish to celebrate, make a heritage of, and yet want out of their way.

Some of these events being held on December 23 would be truly memorable. We will all speak greatly of her, and remind each other of the various stories, bold and sometimes daring, sometimes strategic, and many times of collective actions, of struggles and deeds we know or were part of. It could be of a tree that stood and faced the axe, and how we rushed to her to save it, and her one phone call stopped it from being cut down. It could be of a river, and there are many – Chalakudy, Kunthipuzha, Pooyankutty – that were allowed to flow because she stood strongly with those who led the struggle to stop dams there. It could be of so many paddy wetlands, like the Aranmula, where even a project as big as an airport could be stopped, and the decision to fill up the wetland reversed. It could also be the life of a little bird, a tiny squirrel, one elephant, a tiger, a few monkeys, or anything that she felt was precious for her and the earth and should be saved.

She has fought her battles, as she says, “like a warrior fighting a losing battle.” We, who walked her path, sometimes felt this slogan was a let down. We should win, that's why we are fighting.

But we have lost many battles. And each time we lose, we find a spiritual and yet comforting solace in this slogan. It tells us that even losing battles need warriors, and we know that such battles, sometimes too early for its times, will one day awaken people to the truth and its relevance. When we fought to protect the paddy lands of Aranmula, and the struggle ended in 2016, we never realised the massive impact it would have. I heard some of the supporters of the airport project tell us after the 2018 floods, “If you had not stopped the project, we would have drowned in two floors of river water. Fortunately, we could save ourselves by climbing to the first floor. The aranmula paddy land took the rest of the water.”