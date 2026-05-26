A.M.M.A mired in controversy: From 'jihad' allegations to targeted harassment

Controversy has been brewing in the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (A.M.M.A) after actor and former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan stepped down, alleging harassment. Meanwhile, A.M.M.A. President and actor Swetha Menon has reportedly issued a gag order restricting executive committee members from making public statements about the issue.

Ansiba, who had submitted a resignation letter on February 21, said she had deferred her resignation till June at the request of another member of the executive committee. But recent developments in the association forced her to resign, she alleged, adding that she has been communally targeted by several committee members.

Ansiba told the media that the rift began over a disagreement she raised about religious organisations being the sponsors of A.M.M.A events. When discussions began for a fundraiser event organised in February this year, A.M.M.A Swetha Menon reportedly brought in a sponsorship from a temple, which Ansiba says she opposed.

Ansiba told the media that she was not only opposed to one religious institution taking on title sponsorship of an A.M.M.A event, but that she did not agree with any religious organisation doing that. Following this, she was allegedly cornered and targeted by several executives. She also alleged that actor and A.M.M.A executive committee member Tini Tom accused her of “jihad” and attempting “religious conversion of other members of the association”. Tini Tom later denied the allegations, brushing them off as “hearsay”.

Meanwhile, on May 25, the controversial agreement signed between A.M.M.A and the Vennala Thykattu Sri Mahadeva Temple Trust surfaced. The said agreement was signed between A.M.M.A general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran and trust head TG Nandakumar, agreeing to pay Rs 75 lakh for the A.M.M.A reunion event held in February.

Nandakumar told the media that they offered to sponsor the event on A.M.M.A’s request, and that so far, only Rs 30 lakh has been transferred to A.M.M.A from the total amount promised.

Simultaneously, Ansiba also said that actor and A.M.M.A vice president Lakshmipriya filed a police complaint in January this year, alleging that Ansiba had contributed to her domestic issues. Ansiba alleged that she was harassed over this by the Thrippunithura Hill Palace police station officials, and that she didn’t know why she was summoned by the police. She also claimed that despite Lakshmipriya’s complaint, no FIR was lodged against her husband for allegations of domestic violence.

Lakshmipriya also alleged before the media that A.M.M.A is being mismanaged, and questioned why the organisation’s office has CCTV cameras that have voice recording enabled along with video, even at the entrance of the washrooms. In a press meeting, she accused executive committee member Neena Kurup and others of targeting a few individuals and isolating or banning those who raised dissenting opinions.

Ansiba alleged that she did not receive any sort of support from the organisation's executive committee, led by actor Swetha Menon. She also told the media that A.M.M.A office bearers work as a caucus, and that she fears she may be mentally or physically harassed for speaking up. She will be pursuing legal action against Tini Tom and Hill Palace police station SI, she said.

When asked if she believes the organisation will give her justice, Ansiba told the media that she does not believe any woman or man would get justice from A.M.M.A, including those woman actors who quit after the organisation sided with actor Dileep, who was accused of orchestrating the sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017.

Meanwhile, actor Mala Parvathy said that there is discord in the executive committee, with the general secretary monopolising decisions. She also alleged that many important decisions are not being communicated to other members.

However, Swetha Menon said that being a charitable organisation, A.M.M.A cannot refuse to accept sponsorship from donors based on their religious or political affiliations, because the focus of A.M.M.A , she said, is on the welfare of actors.