Amit Shah arrives in Kerala to formally launch BJP campaign for Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to formally launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in Kerala for the forthcoming Assembly elections during his visit to the state on Sunday, January 11.

The Minister arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport late Saturday night on a special aircraft. During his visit, he will take part in a series of political, organisational, and religious programmes in the state capital.

As per the itinerary, Amit Shal will begin his engagements with a visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. He will later interact with BJP representatives elected to local self-government institutions. Party sources said the interaction is aimed at reviewing organisational preparedness at the grassroots level ahead of the elections.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to address a conference of BJP’s elected representatives at Kowdiar. The meeting is expected to focus on election planning, booth-level coordination, and constituency-wise strategies. Later in the day, he will attend the party’s state core committee meeting, where political and electoral issues are likely to be discussed.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and Shobha Surendran, are expected to participate in the meetings. According to party sources, discussions may include candidate selection for key constituencies and organisational matters related to the upcoming polls. Talks on seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners are also expected during interactions with alliance leaders.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Amit Shah’s visit would mark the formal beginning of the NDA’s Assembly election campaign activities in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram city police have imposed traffic restrictions across major areas of the capital from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday in connection with the Home Minister’s visit. Parking has been prohibited on several roads, and authorities have advised commuters, including airport and railway station passengers, to plan their travel in advance.

IANS inputs