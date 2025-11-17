Amidst Hindi debate, Union Min Amit Shah responds to MP John Brittas in Malayalam

Decades earlier, in 1990, former Kerala chief minister EK Nayanar too had resorted to writing in Malayalam, after he received a Hindi letter from then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Over the years, Amit Shah has been at the centre of the Hindi imposition debate, and has been a vocal promoter of the language. In June this year, Shah had even said that “those who speak English will soon feel ashamed.”

Opposition leaders from south Indian states have repeatedly questioned the Union government over its imposition of Hindi language, especially through the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

In September this year, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah said that Hindi is not a competitor of other Indian languages, but their friend. The Union Minister had even called for the language to grow beyond the medium of communication into the “language of science, technology, justice, and police administration”.

Shah’s promotion of the Hindi language has been poorly received in the south Indian states, especially from Tamil Nadu. In August 2023, Amit Shah had called for the acceptance of the Hindi language “without any opposition,” while speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Official Language. Chief Minister MK Stalin responded by calling it an “audacious push for acceptance” of Hindi.

Brittas’ letter

On October 22, the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP had written to Amit Shah regarding an August 12 notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs with regards to the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).