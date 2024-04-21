Amid speculation, actor Ahaana Krishna joins father’s poll campaign in Kollam

Amid swirling speculations and queries on social media, actor Ahaana Krishna finally joined her father, actor and Kollam NDA candidate K Krishnakumar, as he campaigned in the constituency on Friday, April 18. Ahaana’s absence from her father’s election-related activities had sparked debates online, with followers questioning her stance.

On Friday, accompanied by her sisters Diya and Ishaani as well as their mother Sindhu, Ahaana expressed support for her father. “I came here to support my father, not a political party. We all support our family and friends,” Ahaana conveyed to reporters during her appearance.

Krishnakumar had earlier clarified that Ahaana was abroad for a shoot but would certainly participate in his campaign. This followed reports of her absence during his 2021 Assembly election bid. His other daughter Diya took part in many of his campaign activities, including the time he submitted his affidavit.

Responding to queries, Krishnakumar emphasised that his children, including Ahaana, were not driven by political motives but were supporting him as family. He dismissed claims of dissatisfaction with the BJP’s Kollam committee, refuting allegations about lack of campaign support and missing posters.

Ahaana had stirred a huge controversy in 2020 soon after the Kerala government declared lockdown. She had posted on social media: “Saturday, a major political scam news breaks out. Sunday, a surprise triple lockdown is announced in Thiruvananthapuram. Well, LOL.” She later deleted her post. Other than this, the actor has never been open about her politics.