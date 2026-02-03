‘All I have now is god’: Kerala woman speaks on why she performed namaz in public

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



When T Aneesa stepped onto a busy road in Palakkad to pray, she was not trying to make a point about religion. She was trying to be seen.

For months, the 50-year-old woman says she had been writing letters and visiting police stations over a property dispute with her late husband’s family, waiting for responses that never came. On January 28, she chose to make her protest visible. Wearing a white burqa, Aneesa performed namaz on the road as vehicles slowed and passed around her.

By evening, the video had travelled far beyond Palakkad. The visuals circulated widely online, but not for the reasons she intended. Instead, her public prayer was pulled out of context and read through a very different lens.

Social media posts warned of a “dangerous future for Kerala”, and called Aneesa a “religious extremist”. Several posts attracted sexually explicit abuse, and the reason Aneesa said she had taken to the street began to disappear.

“All I have by my side now is god,” she told TNM over the phone. “Had I been a Hindu or Christian, I would have lit a lamp or candles on the road.”

Aneesa is a native of Kollengode in Palakkad district. She was married at 13 and moved to Coimbatore with her husband Thajudheen, an autorickshaw driver. The couple had two daughters and, she says, lived a quiet life until 2017, when Thajudheen was diagnosed with cancer. He died six months later.

After his death, Aneesa says she was left without a house, financial security, or support from her husband’s family. Meanwhile, Thajudheen’s family sold land, of which he was entitled to an equal share. His family, however, refused to pay Aneesa any part of it. She fought back by approaching the police, and writing to the Chief Minister, the Palakkad District Collector, and the district Superintendent of Police.

She said she was driven to helplessness when she received no response from the authorities. That is when she decided to take to the streets and perform namaz, wearing a white burqa.

Aneesa was taken into custody by the Palakkad town police for obstruction of traffic. No case was registered against her.

The video got national attention and with it, multiple interpretations. The Organiser , an English website widely recognised as the official mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that her actions were an “act of religious superiority” and indicative of radical Islam. The article also called offering namaz in unauthorised public locations a “provocative and strategic attempt to evade the law while advancing a convenient narrative as a pre-planned strategy”.

Many X (formerly Twitter) handles shared the video with the caption, “The dangerous mindset is spreading in Kerala too.” These further attracted hateful comments, such as, “This is not faith, it's about testing limits and asserting dominance. Many social media handles commented, many will follow this later.”

