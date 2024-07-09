AIIMS confirms Tamir Jiffry died due to custodial torture by Kerala police

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has reportedly confirmed that Tamir Jiffry died due to custodial torture inflicted by the Kerala police.

According to the Reporter TV , a Malayalam news channel, the CBI team sent postmortem reports of Tamir Jiffry along with other test results, photographs taken during the postmortem, notes from the forensic surgeon and digital records, for expert analysis by the AIIMS. Following investigation AIIMS concluded that Tamir died due to police brutality.

Tamir, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram, was arrested on July 31 by the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) for alleged possession of drugs. He was detained along with 11 others for possessing 18.14 grams of synthetic drug MDMA.