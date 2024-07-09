AIIMS confirms Tamir Jiffry died due to custodial torture by Kerala police

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has reportedly confirmed that Tamir Jiffry died due to custodial torture inflicted by the Kerala police.
According to the , a Malayalam news channel, the CBI team sent postmortem reports of Tamir Jiffry along with other test results, photographs taken during the postmortem, notes from the forensic surgeon and digital records, for expert analysis by the AIIMS. Following investigation AIIMS concluded that Tamir died due to police brutality.
Tamir, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram, was arrested on July 31 by the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) for alleged possession of drugs. He was detained along with 11 others for possessing 18.14 grams of synthetic drug MDMA.
A day later police said that the 30-year-old collapsed and died in Tanur police station. The Tanur police claimed that Tamir died due to drug overdose. However, Tamir's family had expressed suspicion over his death.
The autopsy carried out by a police surgeon found 21 wounds on Tamir’s body suggesting custodial torture. The autopsy report said that he died of the combined effects of consuming a narcotic drug, coronary artery disease and multiple force injuries on his body.
Following public outcry, eight police officers in Malappuram were charged with Tamir’s murder. Meanwhile, Tanur Sub Inspector (SI) Krishnalal RD has alleged that the anti-narcotics force assaulted the deceased leading to his death.
Tamir’s case was later handed over to the CBI. On May 4, the CBI arrested four officials from the DANSA – Jinesh, senior civil police officer (CPO) of Tanur station, Albin Augustine, CPO of Parappanangadi station, Abhimanyu, CPO of Kalpakanchery station, and Vipin, CPO of Tirurangadi station.