After Sudhakaran-Sudheeran public spat, Chennithala calls for peace in Congress

A day after two top Congress leaders in Kerala – state party president K Sudhakaran and former president VM Sudheeran – clashed publicly, another former Congress president and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala asked everyone in the party to maintain peace. Chennithala said that with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner it’s of utmost importance that the leadership of the party should not engage in violating the party high command’s directives and that everyone should ensure discipline.

“If there are any issues that Sudheeran has, the President and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan should talk it over and settle all issues,” said Chennithala.

The history of factionalism in the Congress party in Kerala can be traced back to the times when the legendary K Karunakaran and AK Antony were the faction leaders. It began in the 70s and continued for three decades and on most occasions, it was the former who had the last laugh.

After them, the respective factions were headed by Oommen Chandy, who replaced Antony, and Chennithala who was the protégé of Karunakaran.