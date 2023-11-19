After several penalties by Kerala, Robin Bus now in custody of Tamil Nadu MVD

The video clip of the owner's response went viral and social media users came in support of Baby Gireesh by booking the bus and encouraging others to to do the same.

The MVD says that the bus is operating as a stage carrier, but it is a contract carrier, and it cannot have the permit to pick up and drop passengers from different points of the bus route. But Baby Gireesh says that he has the All India Tourists Permit and he can operate services all across the country.

In India, according to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, buses are operating either as contract carries or stage carries. Contract carriers have no restriction to charge the tickets and no need to give the concessions. But stage carriers are the private and KSRTC buses which have certain rules.

According to the rules, a bus which has the All India Tourist Permit can run its service all across the country, and it can transport passengers individually or as a group along with their luggage. Anyone can operate the bus service from any destination at any time after getting an All India Tourist Permit. Robin Bus started its Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore service on August 30, 2023. In September, the MVD of Kerala had suspended its fitness certificate after the inspection. After 45 days, the bus had reclaimed the fitness certificate and started its service on October 16.

The same day, the MVD had seized the bus at Ranni under section 207 of Motor Vehicle Act, which allows the police officers to detain and take action against vehicles found being driven without the necessary permits and registration. Then the owner went to court and the Ranni Judicial first called the Magistrate court and ordered to return the vehicle to the owner. The Kerala High Court also directed the Kerala MVD not to block the Robin Bus.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Commission (KSRTC) launched a new service on the Pathanamthitta Coimbatore route on November 19.