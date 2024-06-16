After row, Suresh Gopi says he called Indira Gandhi mother of Congress, not nation

He, however, said that he stands with the statement that Indira Gandhi is the real and only architect of India, post independence and until her demise. “As a citizen of India, one can’t ignore the contributions of Indira Gandhi to the nation,” Suresh Gopi said.

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have often taken potshots at former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. In February, while speaking in the Parliament, Modi stated that they both considered Indians lazy.

Suresh Gopi had won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur by contesting against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)’s candidate and Karunakaran’s son Muraleedharan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s candidate VS Sunil Kumar.

During the visit, Suresh Gopi referred to Karunakaran as a ‘courageous administrator’ and ‘Father of Congress in Kerala. “My visit to the resting place of Karunakaran and his wife need not be taken up for discussions. It is my private matter,” Suresh Gopi added. He also said that Karunakaran had Indira Gandhi’s “massive support”, and hence “was able to do a lot for Kerala.”

Suresh Gopi also stated that Karunakaran and EK Nayanar, a late CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister, were his “political gurus“ and had deeply influenced him in his political career. Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, also accompanied Suresh Gopi.

On June 12, Suresh Gopi had visited Nayanar’s house in Kannur and interacted with his wife Sarada. Reacting to his visit, Sarada told the media that there was nothing new in Suresh Gopi visiting their house and that there was no politics involved. Sarada also said Suresh Gopi calls her Amma (Mother) and Nayanar Achan (Father).

(With IANS inputs)