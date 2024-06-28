After film shooting in hospital disrupts patient care, Kerala HRC initiates probe

The Kerala Human Rights Commission, on Friday, June 28, initiated a probe regarding the inconvenience caused to patients in a government hospital by a film crew. The crew was shooting a Malayalam film titled Painkili, produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday at around 9 pm, when the inmates of the casualty– a wing where individuals with severe injuries or sudden illnesses are admitted for emergency treatment –expressed inconvenience.

Kerala Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari has demanded an explanation from the hospital officials who permitted the crew to shoot there. She has also instructed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and superintendent of the Angamaly Taluk Hospital to produce an explanation within seven days.

Her personal secretary told TNM that she personally received a complaint from an individual about the inconvenience caused by the film shooting.