After 11 years, Nimisha Priya’s mother meets her in Yemen jail

After 11 long years, Nimisha Priya, a Keralite who has been facing the death penalty in Yemen, met her mother Prema Kumari on Wednesday, April 24. Prema Kumari sought permission from the Delhi High Court to travel to Yemen in December last year. The Yemen jail authorities allowed them to spend more time than customary. Nimisha Priya, a medical nurse from Palakkad, was found guilty of murdering the Yemen citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017.

Prema Kumari went to Yemen not only to meet her daughter but also to initiate the procedure to request the withdrawal of the death penalty awarded to Nimisha. She will also try to negotiate with the deceased's family regarding blood money. However, all those procedures can only be accomplished after a discussion with the tribal leaders of the deceased’s person's community. That will most likely be done by tomorrow.

Fifty-seven-year-old Prema Kumari boarded the flight to Yemen from Mumbai on April 20, along with Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, a member of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, which took the initiative to crowdfund the blood money.