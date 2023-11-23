Adoptive parents want to annul adoption of Punjabi child, Kerala HC appoints amicus curiae

The Kerala High Court, on Wednesday, November 22, has appointed an amicus curiae to help it decide on a plea by Kerala-based adoptive parents of their now teenaged daughter to annul their 2017 adoption of the Punjabi child, citing difficulties in adjusting with her. Justice Devan Ramachandran appointed advocate Parvathy Menon as the amicus curiae. An amicus curiae is someone who is not a party in the case, but who assists the court during the proceedings by giving information, insights, etc.

The court noted that the adopted daughter recently turned 18. The court was told that she was living at a women's home at present after her adoptive parents "abandoned" her. The girl wishes to return to Punjab, from where she was adopted.

“Even though the girl wants to return, this court is not sure how it can be ordered when her protection and safety cannot be guaranteed, if she is outside the territorial jurisdiction. A larger issue also arises as to how the girl is to be protected in future, particularly keeping in mind her career and even marriage in her later life," said the court.

The counsel for the adoptive parents S Nirmal pointed out the adoptive parents made every effort to adjust with their daughter, but she could not identify with them. The court posted the case for Monday.