ADMs death: Refrain from attacks against Kannur Collector, says IAS officers

The Executive Committee of Kerala IAS Officers Association has issued a statement in solidarity with Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan, against whom several allegations were raised following the death of Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu. In a statement on Tuesday, November 5, the association said he is being subjected to "unwarranted personal attacks and insinuations."

Naveen Babu died by suicide after PP Divya, former president of the Kannur district panchayat and a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, while speaking at a farewell function for the ADM, had allegedly insinuated that the officer had accepted a bribe for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to a petrol pump in his jurisdiction.

“The Association believes that the Officer [district collector] has deposed before the investigation in a truthful manner as required of a senior responsible official and requests everyone to avoid canvassing premature judgements on the questions being examined by the criminal courts and kindly refrain from launching personal attacks on the Officer involving a pre-judgement on the merit of the pending matter. We request all to respect the due process at this point,” the statement read.

In a statement to the police, Arun Vijayan had stated that the ADM later came into his chamber and said that “he had committed a mistake.” It was also alleged that Divya was not an invitee to the farewell function for the ADM who was transferred to Pathanamthitta, but she came after being invited by the Collector.

The collector later clarified that the admission of ‘mistake’ by the ADM did not mean that he had accepted a bribe.

Naveen Babu’s wife K Manjusha, who is the additional tahsildar of Konni in Pathanamthitta district, had criticised the Collector for making false statements and said that they were not close enough to share such details. She also alleged that the Collector treated his subordinates poorly. Several protests were held against the district collector, seeking the registration of an FIR against him. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress party, sought a lie-detection test to be carried out on the collector.

The statement by IAS officers said that the circumstances leading to the ADM’s death was being probed by the Revenue Department. “We believe the investigations would reveal the circumstances that led to this tragic loss. The Association condoles the passing of the colleague and we convey our condolences and thoughts to his bereaved family and assure our assistance during this difficult period,” it added.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726