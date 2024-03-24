Adani Group offers Rs 1 cr to family of man killed by tipper in Vizhinjam, here’s why

At Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Adani Group is building an international sea port, speeding tipper lorries, often laden with granite blocks destined for the project with payloads exceeding permissible limits, have left a trail of accidents. But little was done to stop the accidents from recurring.
On March 19, Ananthu B Ajikumar, a 26-year-old and fourth year BDS student of NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara, died after he was hit by a rock projectile from a tipper lorry. The tragic mishap caused by flagrant violation of motor vehicle rules shocked the state.
It happened the same day that Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL) announced winning an international safety award for the year 2023 from the British Safety Council for keeping workers and workplaces safe.
In December 2023, a woman lost her limb after the scooter she was riding was hit by a tipper carrying granite. The village, where the fishers have been badly affected by the project, has witnessed several protests over the scare caused by rash driving of tipper lorries. Several media reports had also highlighted the issue, but hardly anything has been done to address it.
After Ananthu’s death became page one headline and led to public anger, the Adani Group has decided to compensate his family with a payment of Rs 1 crore. This was informed by Kovalam MLA M Vincent, through a Facebook post.
According to the MLA, representatives of the Adani Group went to Ananthu’s house and informed them about the compensation. It’s not known whether Ananthu’s family has accepted the compensation.
On March 21, an all-party meeting was held in Vizhinjam, presided over by the Collector. However, the meeting was not fruitful and no decision on the quantum of compensation was taken, though there was consensus that the family should be compensated.
Ananthu met with the accident while riding a two-wheeler near the Mullumukku area in Vizhinjam on the morning of March 19. It was a boulder that rolled off the speeding tipper lorry that killed him, police said. Media reports said the tipper lorry involved in the mishap was fined several times earlier for petty offences.
MLA Vincent told TNM that Ananthu’s family had taken a loan of around Rs 40 lakh for his education. “Ananthu would have been a dentist in two months. His mother is chronically ill and Ananthu was the one who took care of her. So, his father couldn’t leave his mother alone and continue his job. This is also a warning. Anyone who breaks the law would have to pay a significant amount in compensation,” he said.
After the incident, residents along with political party workers blocked the entrance of the port. Later, the port authorities agreed for a discussion on the incident. The police arrested the truck driver after the accident and booked him under homicide charges.
“We can see the exact violation of law in this case, including inadequate vehicle inspections by the motor vehicle department and poorly maintained roads. Therefore, everyone including law enforcers are responsible for the death,” Vincent said.
Sandhya Rani, a teacher at the Venganoor Model Higher Secondary School, met with an accident involving a tipper on December 19 and had to have her leg amputated. The port authorities have decided to compensate Sandhya too, Vincent said.
Ravisankar KV, a senior journalist who has followed the Vizhinjam project since 2002, said the Adani port authority agreed to pay the huge amount of compensation to create an impression that they are with the people. “The fisher communities are already against the project. The local people too do not have much hope in the project. The compensation is to avoid protest from the people and create a positive image,” he said.
Vizhinjam residents had planned to take out a night march to the port on March 23 but the protest was called off because the compensation was announced.
The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector on March 23 released a set of standard operating guidelines for vehicles engaged in transport of materials for the port construction.
The guidelines said tipper lorries transporting construction material would not be allowed to carry more weight than permitted and special squads under the Motor Vehicles Department will ensure this. Tippers will not be allowed on roads between 8 am and 10 am. The eligibility of tipper drivers will be checked, and they will be given training if required. The port authorities will be directed not to pay the contractor if the tipper lorries carry loads beyond permissible capacity.
In 2016, two youngsters – 20-year-old Balu and 17-year-old Bibin – lost their lives in Vizhinjam after a similar accident. Their families got Rs 17.5 lakh each as compensation from the Adani Group.
“Around 700 fishermen lost their homes as part of this project. Those fishermen did not get any compensation from the Adani port authority. They got compensation from the government. Now, if the residents decide to continue with protests against speeding tippers, the project will be affected. This could be the reason why they agreed to give a huge compensation,” said Ravisankar.
The Vizhinjam sea port project, where the first ship carrying a gantry crane to handle containers docked in October 2023, has overshot several deadlines. The construction began in 2015. The state government has stated it would be operational by May 2024 but the claim has been questioned by activists.