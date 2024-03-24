Adani Group offers Rs 1 cr to family of man killed by tipper in Vizhinjam, here’s why

After the incident, residents along with political party workers blocked the entrance of the port. Later, the port authorities agreed for a discussion on the incident. The police arrested the truck driver after the accident and booked him under homicide charges.

“We can see the exact violation of law in this case, including inadequate vehicle inspections by the motor vehicle department and poorly maintained roads. Therefore, everyone including law enforcers are responsible for the death,” Vincent said.

Sandhya Rani, a teacher at the Venganoor Model Higher Secondary School, met with an accident involving a tipper on December 19 and had to have her leg amputated. The port authorities have decided to compensate Sandhya too, Vincent said.

Ravisankar KV, a senior journalist who has followed the Vizhinjam project since 2002, said the Adani port authority agreed to pay the huge amount of compensation to create an impression that they are with the people. “The fisher communities are already against the project. The local people too do not have much hope in the project. The compensation is to avoid protest from the people and create a positive image,” he said.

Vizhinjam residents had planned to take out a night march to the port on March 23 but the protest was called off because the compensation was announced.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector on March 23 released a set of standard operating guidelines for vehicles engaged in transport of materials for the port construction.

The guidelines said tipper lorries transporting construction material would not be allowed to carry more weight than permitted and special squads under the Motor Vehicles Department will ensure this. Tippers will not be allowed on roads between 8 am and 10 am. The eligibility of tipper drivers will be checked, and they will be given training if required. The port authorities will be directed not to pay the contractor if the tipper lorries carry loads beyond permissible capacity.

In 2016, two youngsters – 20-year-old Balu and 17-year-old Bibin – lost their lives in Vizhinjam after a similar accident. Their families got Rs 17.5 lakh each as compensation from the Adani Group.

“Around 700 fishermen lost their homes as part of this project. Those fishermen did not get any compensation from the Adani port authority. They got compensation from the government. Now, if the residents decide to continue with protests against speeding tippers, the project will be affected. This could be the reason why they agreed to give a huge compensation,” said Ravisankar.

The Vizhinjam sea port project, where the first ship carrying a gantry crane to handle containers docked in October 2023, has overshot several deadlines. The construction began in 2015. The state government has stated it would be operational by May 2024 but the claim has been questioned by activists.