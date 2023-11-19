Actor Vinod Thomas of Ayyappanum Koshiyum fame found dead inside car in Kerala

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a car in Kottayam, Kerala, on the evening of Saturday, November 18. The car was parked near a bar in Pampady of Kottayam. Vinod was found inside the car after 8.45 pm. The Pampady police have confirmed the death. Vinod was 46 years old.

A case has been registered at the Pampady police station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC) for unnatural death. Postmortem is under way, the police said. Reports suggest that the actor had been in the car for a few hours when employees at the bar near which he was parked went to check on him. Finding him unconscious, they had taken him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Vinod was known for his appearances in movies including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, June, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Ayaal Sassi and Happy Wedding. He mostly played supporting characters in films.