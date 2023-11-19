Actor Vinod Thomas of Ayyappanum Koshiyum fame found dead inside car in Kerala

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a car in Kottayam, Kerala, on the evening of Saturday, November 18. The car was parked near a bar in Pampady of Kottayam. Vinod was found inside the car after 8.45 pm. The Pampady police have confirmed the death. Vinod was 46 years old.
A case has been registered at the Pampady police station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC) for unnatural death. Postmortem is under way, the police said. suggest that the actor had been in the car for a few hours when employees at the bar near which he was parked went to check on him. Finding him unconscious, they had taken him to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Vinod was known for his appearances in movies including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, June, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Ayaal Sassi and Happy Wedding. He mostly played supporting characters in films.
Actor-director Madhupal paid his condolences, remembering the actor as a great performer as well as a warm colleague. “I noticed him when he acted as a priest in a short film years ago. Then there was the short but brilliant role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. After that I acted with him in Queen of Thonnakkal. He performed so effortlessly, and brought so many characters close. He was also very considerate towards his colleagues,” Madhupal stated.
Director Tharun Moorthy also paid his tribute, writing that Vinod had a role in his critically acclaimed debut film Operation Java, but it had to be edited out in the last cut. Tharun had invited him for the role of a magistrate in his second film Saudi Vellakka, but the actor's dates were already booked. “A great actor whose debt remains unpaid,” Tharun wrote.