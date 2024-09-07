Actor Vinayakan in Hyderabad police custody for altercation with airport officials

Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police Saturday, September 7, for an altercation with airport officials. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where he had a layover during his journey from Kochi to Goa.

According to reports , Vinayakan created a ruckus in the domestic transfer area of the airport, allegedly in an inebriated state. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reportedly intervened, which resulted in an altercation between the actor and the officials. A scuffle ensued, and Vinayakan was taken into custody.

Initially, it was the CISF officials who took him into custody, but later they handed over custody to the Airport police. The police reportedly said that Vinayakan continued to create a ruckus even at the police station. A First Information Report will be registered soon and the actor will be subjected to a medical examination. CCTV footage from the Airport is being inspected.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan told the media that the CISF officials physically assaulted him and that he doesn't know why he was taken into custody. He also added that the CCTV footage has all the evidence.

Vinayakan is no stranger to controversies. In October 2023, he was arrested for creating a ruckus in the Ernakulam Town police station. He had come to the station at around 7.30 pm to resolve a family issue when he lost his cool as he was allegedly in an inebriated state.

In July last year, he was booked by the police for making controversial remarks during the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

A month before that, during a press meet related to the release of the film Oruthee, the actor questioned the #MeToo movement, saying that if ‘asking’ for sexual favours falls under Me-Too, then he too has done it. He also went on to point his fingers towards a woman journalist and said that he would ask for sexual favours if he wants it. Following widespread criticism, he apologised for his comments.