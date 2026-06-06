Actor Salim Kumar on ventilator support at Kochi hospital

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and is on ventilator support, hospital sources confirmed on Saturday.

The 55-year-old actor was shifted to the hospital after developing health complications earlier in the day. While doctors have placed him under intensive care, no official medical bulletin detailing his condition has been released.

Sources familiar with the matter said Salim Kumar has been dealing with health concerns for several years. However, it remains unclear whether his present condition is connected to the liver-related treatment he has undergone in recent years.

One of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, Salim Kumar built a career that spans comedy, satire and serious character roles. Before entering films, he was widely known through mimicry stages and theatre performances, eventually making his screen debut in the late 1990s.

Over the years, he emerged as one of the industry's most recognisable faces, appearing in hundreds of films and earning acclaim for his ability to move seamlessly between humour and emotionally intense performances.

His career reached a major milestone with his lead role in Adaminte Makan Abu, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, along with the Kerala State Film Award. He has also received multiple state honours during his career.

Salim Kumar most recently appeared in films including Bha Bha Ba and Azadi.

Beyond cinema, he remained active in public affairs and political discussions. During the recent Kerala Assembly election campaign, Salim Kumar openly backed the Congress-led United Democratic Front and participated in several campaign programmes across the state.

Despite recurring health issues and a visibly fragile condition, he continued to make public appearances throughout the election season.