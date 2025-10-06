Actor Prakash Raj to chair jury for Kerala State Film Awards 2024

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Kerala government has appointed acclaimed actor, producer, director, and National Film Award winner Prakash Raj as the chairman of the jury for the Kerala State Film Awards 2024. A total of 128 films have been submitted for consideration, and the screening process will begin on Monday, October 6.

The final judging panel also includes dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi, author and screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and playback singer Gayathri Ashokan.

Filmmakers Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob will serve as chairpersons of two sub-committees for the preliminary judging and will also be part of the final jury. Other members of the preliminary panel include filmmaker VC Abhilash, film critic MC Raja Narayanan, poet and lyricist Vijayarajamallika, cinematographer Subal KR, filmmaker Rajesh K, and writer-lyricist Shamshad Hussain.

In the writing category, Madhu Eravankara — film critic, documentary filmmaker, and National Award winner — has been appointed as chairperson. Film critics A Chandrasekhar and Dr Vineetha Vijayan will serve as members.

C Ajoy, Secretary of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will act as member secretary for all the preliminary, final, and writing jury panels.

Instituted in 1969 by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Kerala State Film Awards have been overseen by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy since 1998. The awards continue to be organised jointly by the department and the academy, which together appoint panels of experts to select the winners.