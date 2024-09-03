Actor Nivin Pauly, five others booked for alleged sexual assault

Actor Nivin Pauly, Malayalam film producer AK Sunil, and four others have been booked by the Kerala police on Tuesday, September 3, over a woman’s complaint that she was sexually assaulted. Oonnukal police in Ernakulam confirmed to TNM that they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of section 376 (rape).

According to reports, Nivin Pauly is named as the sixth accused in the case. The woman had filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Vaibhav Saxena. In the complaint, she alleged that she was promised a role in a film, for which she was asked to come to Dubai in November 2023. She was later sexually assaulted in a hotel room in Dubai, she said. More details are not available at the moment.

Nivin Pauly made his acting debut with the 2010 Malayalam film Malarvadi Arts Club, and has since played the lead role in many popular films, including romantic comedies such as Neram, Premam, Bangalore Days and other acclaimed films such as 1983, Moothon, and Thuramukham. AK Sunil, the accused producer, is known for funding popular films like Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Manoharam.

The complaint comes in the aftermath of the release of the Hema Committee report that looked into problems that women face in the Malayalam film industry. Filmmaker Ranjith, actor-politician Mukesh, actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique have been booked on various complaints of sexual harassment in the last few days.