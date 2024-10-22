Actor Mukesh arrested in Wadakkanchery sexual assault case, released on bail

Kollam CPI(M) MLA Mukesh was arrested by the police on Monday, October 21 in connection with a sexual assault case. The MLA, a prominent actor, was summoned to the Wadakkanchery Police Station, arrested and then immediately released on bail.

The allegations stem from an incident that took place in 2011. A woman accused Mukesh of misbehaving with her while they were staying at the Nakshatra Hotel in Wadakkanchery during the filming of a movie.

This case is one of two separate complaints filed against Mukesh—one with the Wadakkanchery Police and another with the Maradu Police. The arrest was conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Mukesh underwent a medical examination at the Wadakkanchery Taluk Hospital as part of the procedure.

He had been previously arrested and immediately released on bail by the Maradu police on September 24 for allegedly raping a junior artist.