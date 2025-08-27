Actor Lakshmi Menon under Kerala police scanner in abduction, assault of IT employee

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala police are set to question actor Lakshmi Menon, who is well-known in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, in connection with the abduction and assault of an IT employee in Ernakulam.

On the night of August 24, a gang allegedly intercepted and kidnapped 27 year old Aliyarsha Salim before releasing him in Kochi after physically assaulting him. Police have already arrested three suspects – Aneesh, Mithun and Sona Mol – and investigators say a video clip that surfaced in the media indicates Lakshmi Menon’s involvement.

Confirming this to TNM, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said Lakshmi is among the accused, though her name has not yet been added to the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the Commissioner, the crime followed an altercation between two groups at a bar. “An argument broke out at a bar. Later, the accused blocked the vehicle of a group of IT employees near the North Bridge in Ernakulam. They then abducted one of them. Following a complaint from another member of the group, the North Police registered a case,” he said.

He also confirmed that a woman was involved in the crime and is currently absconding. A video clip aired on Malayalam news channels purportedly shows Lakshmi Menon at the scene of the altercation.

Meanwhile, Sona Mol has reportedly filed a counter-complaint against Aliyarsha and his friends, and the police are now investigating both cases.

Commissioner Vimaladitya added that the exact motive behind the incident remains unclear and will be revealed only after further investigation.