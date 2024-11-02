Actor Joju George threatens vlogger for criticising rape scene in ‘Pani’

Taking offence at this, Joju threatened Adarsh, challenging him to face him in person if he “had the guts”. In the conversation which has been made public by Adarsh, the actor-director issues a threat veiled as sarcasm, “Your words are so meaningful, I will come to you to learn, do teach me, where will you be tomorrow?” Upon being told by Adarsh that he is open to meeting Joju any day, the actor-director issues yet another threat, “You should remember me every day.”