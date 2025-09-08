Actor harassment case: Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan detained

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport, on Sunday, September 7, based on a lookout notice against him by the Kerala police in connection with a harassment complaint lodged by actor Manju Warrier.

Sasidharan was in the United States when the case was filed and was arrested when he landed at the Mumbai airport and later shifted to Sahar police station. According to reports, a police team from Elamakkara station has been sent to Mumbai to take him into custody for interrogation.

In a Facebook post, Sasidharan confirmed his detention, writing, “I have been detained as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police. I believe the police and the communist party in Kerala will treat me as per the law. I am not aware of the case against me.”