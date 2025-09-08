Actor harassment case: Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan detained

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport, on Sunday, September 7, based on a lookout notice against him by the Kerala police in connection with a harassment complaint lodged by actor Manju Warrier.
Sasidharan was in the United States when the case was filed and was arrested when he landed at the Mumbai airport and later shifted to Sahar police station. According to reports, a police team from Elamakkara station has been sent to Mumbai to take him into custody for interrogation.
In a Facebook post, Sasidharan confirmed his detention, writing, “I have been detained as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police. I believe the police and the communist party in Kerala will treat me as per the law. I am not aware of the case against me.”
The case stems from a January 2024 complaint by Manju Warrier, who accused the filmmaker of harassing her on social media. Sasidharan had been active online, posting repeatedly about alleged threats to Manju Warrier’s life and claiming that a “mafia” was targeting her. Police treated these posts as harassment and registered a fresh case, leading to the issuance of a lookout circular.
This is not the first time Sasidharan has faced legal trouble involving Warrier. In May 2022, he was arrested for allegedly stalking the actor online but was later by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate. The filmmaker, known for films such as Oraalppokkam (2014) and Kayyattam (2020) starring Manju Warrier, has insisted his actions were motivated by concern for her safety.