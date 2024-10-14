Actor Bala booked by Kerala police over complaint by former wife Amrutha Suresh

Actor Balakumar, more popularly known as Bala, has been arrested by the Kerala police for making derogatory remarks against his former wife and singer Amrutha Suresh and their 11-year-old daughter. According to reports, Amrutha filed a police complaint at Ernakulam’s Kadavanthara police station, alleging that Bala has been using social media to defame her, stalk their daughter and emotionally distress the child.

For several years now, after Bala and Amrutha legally separated, Amrutha has alleged several times that the actor has been harassing their family in various ways. Things escalated recently after their daughter posted a video alleging that Bala was abusive towards Amrutha and that he had put her and Amrutha in distress.

Bala was earlier summoned for questioning on Sunday, October 13, but he did not turn up. Consequently, the 41-year-old actor was arrested from his residence in Edappally during the early hours of October 14, along with his manager, as per reports.

Bala, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, made his debut in a Telugu film in 2002. He met Amrutha at a music show and the two married in 2010. Their daughter was born in 2012 and the couple got divorced in 2019. The daughter remained with Amrutha after the divorce.