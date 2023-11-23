Acclaimed Malyalam actor Indrans to appear for Class 10 exams

National and state award winning Malayalam actor Indrans, who had to drop out of school due to financial constraints in fourth grade, is preparing himself to appear for Class 10 equalization examination next year. The 67-year-old actor, who has been donning the grease paint for the past four decades while acting in over 400 films, is now back in school attending classes.

Indrans, who hail from the state capital city and had to drop out of school after Class 4 due to abject poverty in his house.

In 1981, while working in his tailoring shop here and doing costumes for production houses, he got into celluloid and rose to popularity in 1994.