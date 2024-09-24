A Kerala Dalit woman’s murder and her father’s 17-year fight for justice

On the day of her death, both Vijayalekshmi and Bhavani left for work at 7 in the morning as usual, but only Bhavani returned home.

Chandradas looked back on the events of that day: “My wife was surprised that Vijayalekshmi hadn’t reached home even though it was 6.30 pm already. They left the factory together at 5.30 pm, which was located a little over 4 km from our home. She went to the market whereas Vijayalekshmi, who was with her friend and coworker Latha, was supposed to return home directly.”

He went looking for her at this point and although a few people remembered seeing Vijayalekshmi near the Njankadavu bridge earlier, the search proved futile. Chandradas immediately went to the Sasthamcotta police station and filed a missing complaint. Along with the police, the family conducted a few more inquiries that evening. Latha also confirmed leaving the factory with Vijayalekshmi before they parted ways en route.

Chandradas returned home half-heartedly, having decided to resume the search early the next morning. He described the events that happened the next day, December 23, as follows:

“My first stop was naturally at a tea shop near the bridge where she was said to have been last seen. By then, the news of my daughter’s disappearance had reached the local people and I could sense that they were all discussing it. On further enquiry, I came to know that she was seen between 6 and 6.30 pm near the tea shop, walking towards the bund road which provided a shortcut to our home, the same route she took daily. I shifted my focus to that road then, which was less than a kilometre from my home in Iverkala.

“The region around the bund was quite isolated, with only the Sreedevi Brick Factory on one side and empty space to store the bricks on the other side. The whole area was overgrown and dense with weeds.

“Meanwhile, Ajithkumar, the brick factory owner, and Pushpakumar, the manager of the factory, came by on a motorbike. They couldn’t offer me any new information but seemed quite keen on helping me with the search. They left soon after and as I was inspecting the premises in detail, I came upon something that caught my attention.

“On one side of the bund, I could see footprints in the mud and signs of something being dragged over the grass. I walked further along the bund and noticed fresh signs of the ground being disturbed in a certain area. I alerted the Sasthamcotta police around 8 to 8.30 am — but they didn’t reach the scene before 10 am. Next, we arranged for someone locally to dive and search under the water. The diver discovered a heavy sack immersed 5–6 feet under the water almost immediately. The Circle Inspector was notified subsequently, and the sack was recovered and opened in his presence.