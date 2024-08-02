A church, mosque and temple ensure Wayanad landslide victims receive last rites with dignity

In the town of Meppadi, in a span of 48 hours, three religious burial sites within a half-kilometre stretch have become the final resting place for nearly 100 victims of the devastating Wayanad landslide. As the death toll from the tragedy surpassed 300, these burial grounds are bracing for more funerals while volunteers ensure that every deceased individual receives their last rites with dignity.

At Meppadi Juma Masjid, volunteers have formed groups to expedite the burials. Since July 30, the Masjid has received 53 bodies, with 38 already buried there and 15 sent to other masjids. Behind the Masjid, volunteers from the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) and Prathiksha have set up stations to perform Ghusl, the ritual cleansing of the dead, and to carry out all necessary rites. On the other side of the Masjid lies a hill that serves as the burial ground for the landslide victims. Volunteers tirelessly dig graves at the hilltop, tarpaulin sheets protecting them from the rain and preventing water from filling the graves. Wooden planks are prepared in each grave, ready to receive the bodies as they arrive.

“We bury a maximum of three persons in one grave, due to the space shortage. We are expecting more dead bodies this week as many are being brought from Nilambur and are awaiting postmortem at Meppadi hospital,” said Muhammed Kutty, president of the Juma Masjid committee.