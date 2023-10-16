72-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman SI in Kerala’s Erumeli

A 72-year-old man who assaulted a woman police officer on duty trying to execute a court warrant in a case related to right of way dispute between neighbours has been arrested by the Erumeli police.

According to police, Sreedharan, the accused in the case, resisted the arrest and pulled the hair of Sub-Inspector Shanthi K Babu and hit her while a team of police personnel were trying to take him into custody from his house in Erumeli in Kottayam district of Kerala. The incident happened on October 14, Saturday.

A video of the event showed the man threatening and abusing the police personnel and then locking the door of the house to prevent his arrest. The assault on woman SI happened when they tried to open the door forcibly and arrest Sreedharan, police said.