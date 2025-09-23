71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke win to Malayalam cinema

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, on Tuesday, September 23. The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. In his acceptance speech, the veteran actor said cinema was “the beating heart of my soul, which empowers my art and creativity.”

Stating that he was humbled to be the youngest recipient of the award, and only the second ever from Kerala, Mohanlal said, “This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity.”

He added that he saw the award as a collective tribute to the Malayalam film industry, its legacy, creativity, and resilience.

“When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred,” he added.

Dedicating the award to Malayalam film industry and its forerunners, he quoted poet and reformer Kumaran Asan’s Veenapoovu, “Chithayilaazhnnu poyathumallo chiramanoharamaya poovithu.” (This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it lived a life of beauty.)

“Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire,” he said.

Fondly known as Lalettan in Kerala, Mohanlal has enthralled audiences for nearly five decades with performances across genres. He made his acting debut at the age of 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam (1978), though the film’s release was delayed by 25 years due to censorship issues. His screen debut came with the 1980 romance Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist.

Mohanlal rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with versatile performances spanning drama, action, comedy, and thrillers. Known for his naturalist acting style and expressive delivery, he has since appeared in over 350 films across multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

His repertoire includes enduring classics such as Rajavinte Makan, which established him as an action star, while Kireedam, Bharatham, and Vanaprastham showcased his command over tragedy and emotional depth. Films like Kilukkam underlined his comic timing, while Aaram Thampuran and Spadikam cemented his mass appeal and larger-than-life screen presence. Together, these roles reflected his effortless ability to move across genres. He has also made notable contributions to Hindi and Tamil cinema, with films like Iruvar (1997) and Company (2002).

Over his career, Mohanlal has received five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. Beyond cinema, he is active in philanthropic work and has supported arts and cultural initiatives in Kerala. His enduring popularity, pan-Indian appeal, and consistent contributions have established him as one of the country’s most respected and influential actors.

The awards ceremony started shortly after the dignitaries including the President, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and filmmaker-producer Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker P Sheshadri and author, Gopalakrishna Pai arrived.

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on August 1, 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

It was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category. The awards aim to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of Indian cinema without public bias, maintaining a formal presentation.

(With IANS inputs)