62nd Kerala school Kalolsavam begins in Kollam

The beginning of the festival can be traced back to 1956 when Dr CS Venkiteswaran was the Director of Education. He initiated the first school-level Arts Festival at the SRV Girls High School in Ernakulam. The Kerala State School Arts Festival was inspired by the Delhi Inter-university Arts Festival. Around 200 students participated in the Arts Festival..

The pre-Arts Festival procession was started during the 1975 Arts Festival which was held in Kozhikode. The awards for Kalathilakam, the girl contestant who scored the maximum points, and Kalaprathibha, the boy contestant who scored the highest points, were started in 1986. The practice was stopped in 2006 following multiple disputes and unsavory incidents. Till 2009, the name of the Art Festival was ‘Kerala School Yuvajanolsavam.’

Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Vineeth Radhakrishnan and several other film actors who are well-known in Malayalam as well as other language film industries entered the film industry through the State School Arts Festival.

Ministers BN Balagopalan, K Rajan, J Chinju Rani and BN Ganesh Kumar participated in the inaugural function. Member of Parliament K Premachandran and Member of Legislative Assembly Mukesh also participated in the inaugural function.