4 students die in stampede at Kerala CUSAT college tech fest

In a tragic turn of events, 4 students lost their lives in a stampede during a college festival at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Saturday, November 25. The incident took place during a music concert of singer Nikita Gandhi, that was held as part of ‘Dhishna’, the annual tech festival of CUSAT. Four students are in the Intensive Care unit and around 30 students are admitted to the hospital ward.

The incident happened around 7pm, when the students rushed to an auditorium from the campus, as it had started raining.

The identities of the deceased students are yet to be known but as per reports, two of the deceased were male students and two were female students.

According to local political representatives, some students who were rushing to the auditorium fell from stairs and the others behind them, resulting in chaos and a stampede.

Over 40 persons are also reported to have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.The event was open to the public. As per CUSAT, around 2000 students participate in techfest yearly from various colleges.