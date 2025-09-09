30 Girls Islamic Organisation members booked for pro-Palestine rally in Madayipara

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Kerala police booked 30 women, all members of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), a student organisation of the Jamaat-e-Islami, for organising a pro-Palestine protest, allegedly at Devaswom land in Madayipara, without prior permission. The charges include rioting and unlawful assembly. Madayipara is protected by a special order from the Kerala High Court.

Following the incident, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the protest march took place in the property owned by Madayi Kavu temple in Madayipara, which comes under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

Madayipara, a unique laterite plateau in Kannur district, serves as both a biodiversity hotspot harboring rare endemic species and a culturally and religiously sacred landscape.

The protest march was taken out on September 5, and according to the First Information Report (FIR), various flags and banners were raised in a manner that could create communal tension in the society. The suo motu case was registered by the Pazhayangadi police on September 6, stating that people belonging to different organisations had expressed their objection to the event.

The FIR named Afra Shihab and 29 identifiable persons and booked them under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, pertaining to unlawful assembly and rioting.

Speaking to TNM, Afra said the protest was not preplanned. “We conducted a small protest against Israel’s genocide. Even if it's the temple's premises or not, it is not relevant. It is enough to just look at what the protest was in support of. Since the subject is Palestine, there was no need to look at the land ownership,” she said.

BJP Kannur North District president KK Vinod Kumar said that by holding a pro-Palestine protest, the group raised anti-India slogans. “They needed to obtain permission from Devaswom as the land belongs to Devaswom, but they didn’t. They did not even obtain permission from the police. What occurred here is anti-national activity,” he alleged. Vinod also criticised the Kerala police for booking the protesters under minor sections.

The FIR did not mention that the areas the protesters entered were temple premises. TNM contacted the Circle Inspector of Pazhayangadi police station; however, he refused to comment on this.

On September 7, BJP workers staged a protest against the GIO event in Madayipara. The Pazhayangadi police have registered a case against 30 BJP workers, including Vinod for obstructing public transport.