290 Syro-Malabar churches defy Pope’s directive on unified Holy Mass

Christmas was crucial for the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese. Around 290 churches of Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, defying the directives of Pope Francis and the Synod of Bishops, celebrated the Christmas Mass versus populum (facing the people), in the way they have been doing for the last many decades. There are 328 churches under the diocese.
Ahead of Christmas, Pope Francis, via video message, had asked them to stick to the uniform mode of celebration of Holy Mass facing the altar (ad orientem). Later a compromise formula was proposed by the Synod for conducting the Mass as per which one half would be facing the altar and the other facing the people. But the majority of churches in the diocese opted for holy Mass facing the people.
Protests arose in Chittur St Joseph church against Holy Mass held facing the people, leading to the arrest of demonstrators by the police.
The diocese has a history of following a Mass format where priests face the people throughout, a means of prioritising the congregation. Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the pontifical delegate to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, visited the diocese in early December, meeting priests, believers, church representatives, and bishops. While there was hope for resolution, on December 23, Cyril Vasil declared that the diocese must adhere to the Mass format proposed by the Synod, aligning with the Pope's instructions.
Apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur, following instructions from Cyril Vasil, urged clergy members to celebrate the Synod Mass on Christmas day.
Archbishop Cyril Vasil's recent visit marked a departure from his previous stance, as he engaged in conversations with priests and believers. A senior priest said, unlike during his previous visits, this time Cyril Vasil was ready to have a conversation with priests and believers of the diocese. “So we had hope this time," he said.
After the Pope's direction, 400 priests of the diocese had celebrated a Mass facing the public in the auditorium of Bharat Matha College in Ernakulam on December 10.
"The message from the Pope was not actually from him. It was not the language of the most progressive Pope, who gave the nod to bless LGBTQIA+ marriages. It was the language of a dictator, so we are sure that he just read the letter which was written by a bishop here," the senior priest said.
The 2022 Christmas Mass at Ernakulam St Mary's Basilica had resulted in clashes between sections of priests and laity because one group wanted it to be conducted facing the altar. The confrontation also resulted in the destruction of church properties.
The Basilica was forced to close its doors for a year in the aftermath of the clash.