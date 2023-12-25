290 Syro-Malabar churches defy Pope’s directive on unified Holy Mass

Christmas was crucial for the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese. Around 290 churches of Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, defying the directives of Pope Francis and the Synod of Bishops, celebrated the Christmas Mass versus populum (facing the people), in the way they have been doing for the last many decades. There are 328 churches under the diocese.

Ahead of Christmas, Pope Francis, via video message, had asked them to stick to the uniform mode of celebration of Holy Mass facing the altar (ad orientem). Later a compromise formula was proposed by the Synod for conducting the Mass as per which one half would be facing the altar and the other facing the people. But the majority of churches in the diocese opted for holy Mass facing the people.

Protests arose in Chittur St Joseph church against Holy Mass held facing the people, leading to the arrest of demonstrators by the police.