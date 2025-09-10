29-year-old Kerala woman found dead, family alleges spousal abuse and foul play

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



A 29-year-old woman, Meera, was found dead, allegedly under suspicious circumstances, at her husband’s home on September 9. Her husband has been identified as Anoop. While police initially said Meera had died by suicide, her family has alleged spousal abuse and foul play. Meera died at her husband’s home in Puthupariyaram in Palakkad.

According to reports, Meera’s family is set to file a complaint against Anoop. Presently, the Hemambika Nagar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for unnatural death.

Meera, who hails from Chelod in Mattumanda, married Anoop in 2024, many years after her first marriage ended. She has an 11-year-old child from her first marriage. On September 9, Meera came to her parents’ home after a fight with Anoop. That night, Anoop took her back to his home, where Meera died.

“He used to physically abuse her, but she chose to stay with him. She had planned to file a police complaint the day after she came home,” a relative told media persons. “But at night, around 11:00 pm, he came home, and she went with him. The next morning, her mother was informed by the police about the death. She never died by suicide,” the relative added.

Hareesh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hemambika Nagar police, said the investigation into the death is ongoing. “Currently, the inquest and other procedures are over. We learnt that some issues had happened between the husband and wife. But further details can be revealed only after the investigation,” he said.

Meera’s body is currently in the Palakkad district hospital for postmortem procedures.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (toll-free): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726