24-yr-old Nipah positive, 151 people in primary contact list, says Kerala Health Min

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Sunday, September 15, that the 24-year-old, who died at a private hospital in Malappuram on September 9, had contracted Nipah virus infection. A primary test was conducted in the Kozhikode Medical College lab, where the samples tested positive for the virus. However, the Health Department will confirm only after it receives results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The deceased was a native of Chembaram in Wandoor and was studying in Bengaluru. He came to Kerala after suffering a leg injury.

According to Veena, the medical officer conducting the death investigation immediately sent the samples for testing in Kozhikode. Following the positive result from the Kozhikode Medical College, a high-level meeting was held helmed by Veena, and 16 committees were formed as per the state protocol. Contact tracing was initiated right after receiving the result from the Kozhikode lab.

The Health Department is in the process of tracing the contacts, and so far a total of 151 people have been identified in the primary contact list. Five individuals from the list showed mild symptoms of fever, and their samples had been sent for testing.

Veena said that the student had sought treatment at four private hospitals and travelled with friends to various locations. “A route map will be published soon, and people who were at the location when the deceased visited these places should inform the Health Department.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus transmitting from animals to humans. The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%, and this can vary. There is no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals.

In July, a 14-year-old boy in the state tested positive for Nipah and died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.