2017 actor assault case: Survivor seeks fresh probe in memory card leak

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The 2017 actor assault case has taken a new turn as the survivor of the sexual assault has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a fresh investigation into the alleged access of the memory card, a crucial piece of evidence in the case, alleging that there were deliberate attempts to sabotage the trial.

The case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam film actress on February 17, 2017, while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi.

A group of men intercepted her vehicle, assaulted her and recorded the incident.

The visuals stored in a mobile phone later became a key piece of evidence.

The investigation initially focussed on those accused of directly carrying out the assault.

Actor Dileep was later arrested and named as an accused, with the prosecution alleging a conspiracy behind the crime.

After a prolonged trial, the Ernakulam Special Court convicted those involved in the direct assault but acquitted Dileep and some others, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy charges beyond reasonable doubt.

In her latest petition before the High Court, the survivor has demanded a detailed probe into the alleged unauthorised access of the visuals stored in the memory card while it was under the custody of the trial court.

She has alleged that the earlier investigation report into the memory card issue was not satisfactory and did not address all aspects of the matter.

The petition, filed through senior Supreme Court advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks a fresh investigation under the supervision of the High Court to ensure a fair trial and protect the credibility of the legal proceedings.

The alleged examination of the memory card contents while it was in court custody had earlier triggered controversy and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Avalkoppam Legal Support Trust has appealed for public donations to support the survivor’s continuing legal battle.

The trust said society has a responsibility to stand with her in the fight for justice.

The organisation has also decided to challenge before the High Court the acquittal of the accused, including actor Dileep.

The state government has already filed an appeal against the trial court verdict.