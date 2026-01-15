14 bills passed by House pending Governor’s assent: Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer

With the Kerala Legislative Assembly set to open its final session, speaker AN Shamseer on Wednesday, December 14, said that 14 bills passed in the legislature have been withheld by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The final Assembly session of the 15th Kerala Assembly is set to open on January 20. A total of 158 bills were passed during the term of the current government. While 14 bills are pending with the governor, the Assembly is yet to pass four bills.

Addressing reporters, the speaker said political differences were the reason for the current impasse between the government and the Lok Bhavan. “We all know why the bills have not been passed. The Governor should be asked why he is unwilling to acknowledge the will of three crore Malayalis,” he said.

Five of the 14 bills pertain to the amendment of university rules in the state. These bills have provisions relating to the constitution of search and selection committees for university vice chancellors.

Other pending bills reportedly include a bill pertaining to the regularisation of surplus land under private ownership and amendments to the Municipalities Act and the Panchayat Raj Act. A majority of pending bills were passed in September and October 2024.

The speaker also announced the Assembly schedule between January 20 and March 26, which includes the budget session.

The budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is set to be presented on January 29, followed by discussions on February 2, 3, and 4. The current schedule may be amended if the Election Commission of India declares elections during this period.