Kerala Paravar Service Society members at the Kalakkal temple, from where their poothalam began
100 years after anti-caste satyagraha, caste is colour-coded at Vaikom temple

While Vaikom residents and members of various caste organisations say that the caste-based poothalam has been in practice for around three decades, the Travancore Devaswom Board, under the purview of which the Vaikom temple falls, claimed ignorance.

On the fourth day of the 12-day Ashtami festival at Kerala’s Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, what appeared as a typical temple celebration took a surprising turn. On November 28, 2023, a procession of four groups of women, each distinguished by the colours of their blouses – red, yellow, blue, and orange – made an entrance through the west door, accompanied by the resonant beats of chenda melam. These colours were not merely for aesthetics; they symbolised caste distinctions, raising eyebrows at the continuation of such practices in a Kerala temple under the supposedly progressive Travancore Devaswom Board. It surprised many, particularly considering Vaikom's historical significance as the site of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a non-violent movement fighting for access to Dalits and other lowered castes to the roads around the Vaikom temple in the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.

