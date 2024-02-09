Zomato to set up its largest warehousing facility in Bengaluru

Zomato is set to establish its largest warehousing facility in the country at the Sumadhura Logistics Park located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The logistics infrastructure firm, Sumadhura Group announced on Thursday, February 8 that it has leased a built-to-suit warehousing space spanning three lakh square feet to Zomato.

The Sumadhura Group has initially invested Rs 600 crore in the first phase of the Sumadhura Logistics Park, covering a sprawling 100-acre area and offering 2.5 million square feet of commercial warehouse space. According to a statement by the company, plans are underway to expand the total warehouse space at the Sumadhura Logistics Park to six million square feet in the subsequent phase.