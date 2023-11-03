Zika virus scare: Karnataka govt says no human cases reported so far

The Commissionerate for Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka released an advisory, on Thursday, November 2, in the backdrop of detection of deadly Zika virus among mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur district located close to the Bengaluru Urban district. The advisory stated that in view of Zika virus detected in Aedes mosquito pool collected from Talakayabetta village in Chikkaballapura district, it is crucial that proper measures are implemented.

Authorities have been directed to send serum samples of those with fever and symptoms of red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle pain and joint pain lasting for 2-7 days to the National Institute Of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru, for testing. Since Zika virus is said to cause microcephaly and other congenital anomalies among newborns, the serum and urine samples of all pregnant women in areas where positive cases are detected should be collected and sent for testing, the advisory noted.

The advisory for the general public also urged people not to panic unnecessarily. Symptoms of Zika virus are fever with red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle pain, and joint pain lasting for 2 to 7 days. Presently, there are no human cases of Zika virus in the state. “Clinical illness is usually mild. Severe disease requiring hospitalisation is uncommon and fatalities are rare. Persons with fever and symptoms should visit the nearest hospital. As there is no drug for Zika virus disease, the treatment is symptomatic,” the advisory said.